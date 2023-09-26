Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $385.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.79.

META stock opened at $300.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.88. The firm has a market cap of $774.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

