Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Jamf alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JAMF

Jamf Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.54 on Friday. Jamf has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $46,263.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,685.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,056 shares of company stock worth $1,394,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,935,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Jamf by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.