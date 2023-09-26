Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.92.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Price Performance

Immunovant stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 56,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,250,163.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,358,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.