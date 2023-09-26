Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $385.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $317.54 on Friday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.61 and its 200 day moving average is $316.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 19,029 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.4% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

