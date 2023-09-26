LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $290.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.60.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.