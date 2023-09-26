Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $390.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $317.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.40. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

