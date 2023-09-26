Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Jamf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Trading Down 1.1 %

JAMF stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $46,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,685.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,056 shares of company stock worth $1,394,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Jamf by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Jamf by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jamf by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.