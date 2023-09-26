Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

BIP stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 138,924 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $230,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.