Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.09.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $197.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.83. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

