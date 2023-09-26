Morgan Stanley Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

JCI stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

