Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 463.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

