Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $177.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $141.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $120.94 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average of $157.56.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,751 shares of company stock worth $36,468,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

