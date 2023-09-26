FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $436.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.29 and its 200 day moving average is $412.85. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 25.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $385,860,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

