Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $135.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.74.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $193.24. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

