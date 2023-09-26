Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DELL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.25.

DELL stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

