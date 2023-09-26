Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWAN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.59 million. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $302,267.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,267.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after buying an additional 4,242,921 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after buying an additional 2,581,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after buying an additional 1,816,916 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 178.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,805,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,627,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

