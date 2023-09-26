Mizuho Cuts Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target to $33.00

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVA. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Avista Price Performance
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avista Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.34%.
Insider Transactions at Avista
In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,393.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 156.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
