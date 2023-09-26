Mizuho Cuts Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target to $33.00

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVA. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.34%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,393.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 156.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

