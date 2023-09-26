Citigroup Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $185.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $141.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $120.94 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,751 shares of company stock worth $36,468,911 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

