Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $295.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.76.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $266.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

