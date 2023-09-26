Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $59.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

