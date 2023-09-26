Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $312.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $314.00 to $312.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.35.

NYSE:ACN opened at $317.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.11. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

