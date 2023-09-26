THOR Industries’ (THO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.71.

THOR Industries stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.87. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

