JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. JD.com has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $2,890,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $12,495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JD.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

