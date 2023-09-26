U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
GROW stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.01.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
