U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

GROW stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Global Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

