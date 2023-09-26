The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LGL opened at $4.58 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.