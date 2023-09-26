American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $878.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 787,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 208,358 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 230.0% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 760,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 530,016 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

