Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMP. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

