Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $3.53 on Friday. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Real Good Food will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Real Good Food

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

In other news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $48,782.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,337.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,386 shares of company stock worth $1,321,047. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

(Get Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.