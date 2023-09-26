Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on VSEC. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.40.
VSE Stock Up 1.2 %
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. VSE had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $205.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VSE Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,931,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 104,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 30.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
