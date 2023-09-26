Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMG

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.