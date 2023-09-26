Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE:HE opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $895.69 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

