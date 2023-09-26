Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %

TTWO opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

