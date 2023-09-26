StockNews.com Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $877.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.17. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.90%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $293,043.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,014.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 83.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

