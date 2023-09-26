Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.43.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $246.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.22. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

