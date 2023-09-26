Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,429,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,646 shares of company stock worth $3,238,890. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

