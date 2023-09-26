Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

HWBK opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

