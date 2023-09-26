Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Get Exelixis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.83 on Friday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $271,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 31,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,350,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.