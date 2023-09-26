Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Driven Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

