CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.26.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.89. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -390.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

