Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2023

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEPFree Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gene Salkind acquired 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $26,060.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 44,226 shares of company stock valued at $40,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,608 shares during the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

