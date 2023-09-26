Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gene Salkind acquired 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $26,060.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 44,226 shares of company stock valued at $40,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
