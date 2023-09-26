Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gene Salkind acquired 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $26,060.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 44,226 shares of company stock valued at $40,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60,608 shares during the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

