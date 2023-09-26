HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.27. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.95% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 459.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 609,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 449,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 300,303 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

