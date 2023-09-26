Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

