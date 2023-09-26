Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.
Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure
About Brookfield Infrastructure
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
