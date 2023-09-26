HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of BWAY stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.85.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 50.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
