HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.85.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 50.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 62,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

