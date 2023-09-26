StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Stock Down 7.8 %

Avinger stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Avinger has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.35) by ($1.50). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

