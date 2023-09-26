Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

AQST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AQST stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.63.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

