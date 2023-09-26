BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 600

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.47) to GBX 600 ($7.33) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.21) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 515 ($6.29) to GBX 555 ($6.78) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.98) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 617.89 ($7.55).

BP stock opened at GBX 527.30 ($6.44) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 489.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 421.10 ($5.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.57 ($6.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. BP’s payout ratio is 2,750.00%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($460.15). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £310.59 ($379.28). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($460.15). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $106,482. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

