AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Bank of America

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.92.

AHCO stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $793.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

