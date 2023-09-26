ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

ARM Stock Up 6.1 %

About ARM

ARM stock opened at 54.44 on Friday. ARM has a one year low of 49.85 and a one year high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

