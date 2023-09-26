Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.78.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$21.64 and a 52-week high of C$55.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Aritzia had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$462.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 0.9007235 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.59, for a total transaction of C$245,900.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

