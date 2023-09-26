Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.56.

PINS opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,795 shares of company stock worth $13,151,391. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alight Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pinterest by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 412,339 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 488,048 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Pinterest by 31.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

